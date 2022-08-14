Pedro Pascal surprised social networks with strange character preparation

Through social networks, Pedro Pascal surprised all his followers with an unexpected photo. The actor of “The Mandalorian” It was shown in a very different way.

The interpreter does not usually upload a lot of content to his networks, however, when he does, it impacts everyone. On this occasion, uploaded a story on his Instagram, where he could be seen preparing for a character.

on the postcard, Pedro Pascal was with a kind of prosthesis in his mouth, which was intended to obtain a mold of his teeth. Another aspect that attracted attention was his hair, which was removed with a false bald spot. The actor did not provide more details of this character, but without a doubt, his followers were attentive.

The international success of Pedro Pascal

When I was only 18 years old, Pedro Pascal moved to New York with his whole family. In the United States, he studied drama, which gave him the tools to be the recognized actor that he is today.

One of his first roles and for which he achieved worldwide fame, was that of Oberyn Martell in “Game of Thrones”. Later, he participated in one of the seasons of the successful series “Narcos”, giving life to Javier Peña. One of his last jobs was in “The Mandalorian”, in which he was the protagonist and gave life to the Mandalorian.

This year, had the opportunity to share a scene with Nicolas Cage, in “The unbearable weight of a huge talent”.

