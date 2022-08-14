Paige says goodbye to WWE, but not to wrestling

Lto fighter Paige announced her departure from the WWE companyin which he made history and where he spent more than ten years, but made it clear that one day he will return to the ring.

Through a letter on their social networks, the fighter thanked WWE the opportunity they gave her for so long, especially after an injury that took her away from the activity.

“July 7 will be the last day with WWE. I am very grateful and appreciate all the opportunities the company has given me. I will forever be grateful for the company that took in a pale 18 year old british emo girl who didn’t look like your average diva, giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar,” she wrote.

Paige, 29 years old and who came to the company in 2011, debut on the main roster three years afterafter Wrestlemania XXX, and made history in the company, as she was the youngest Divas champion in the company, at 21, after beating AJ Lee.

“I know what after my neck injury took me out of the ring, it was pretty hard to stay here that long as they did and for that I am also grateful. Thanks to the WWE Universe, they are the most passionate group of fans I have ever seen. I hope you continue on this journey with me.”

Paige, whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, suffered the neck injury in 2017 after being kicked. A year later he was still with the company, in executive roles. Y Although it is a goodbye to the company, the fighter is sure that she will returnbut with another name.

“I think the hardest part, as weird as it sounds, is having to let go of Paige’s name. But Saraya is a hell of a name. I’m not saying never be in the ring. That day will surely come back! Wherever the return is.”