On the stretcher with Dr. House

I have an almost pathological fascination with hospitals. Ever since I was a child, when I passed one of those huge ones in Mexico City at night, I imagined what was happening behind those illuminated windows. Ailments recorded in the logs posted at the foot of each bed. Family members standing guard and putting at risk the quota of attention to other family members. Parents receiving their children. And I wanted to enter.

My attraction, however, is focused on the environment (with the smell of disinfectants and elevator music) and the patients occupying their rooms; not in the chase of stretcher bearers transferring victims from one unit to another. Not even in the operating theaters with scalpels and red-colored gowns. Well, even though blood alone doesn’t impact me, Medicine never appeared in my mind. tests vocational training and I don’t like it at all.

It happens that in hospitals the most diverse emotions are condensed. While some endure the drama of a serious illness or death itself (the only thing similar to the drastic nature of these situations is war), others dance a “Cha cha cha, what a rich party” with their newborns.

Many join me in this strange inclination. Hence those massive audiences of hospital programs. The curiosity caused by diseases, added to the tension generated by the narrative about extreme cases and surgeries, made television producers sink their teeth into that niche several years ago. And that they managed to sit us down with expectation and vertigo in the chest, in front of classic series like General Hospital Y ER, Emergencies –both filmed almost entirely in hospital facilities, such as operating rooms and waiting rooms-, Grey’s Anatomy either amsterdam, more recently.

Obeying this my tendency, I began to watch the series dr house shortly after the broadcast of the first of eight seasons. She initially saw her in the spirit of learning about rare conditions with seemingly impossible diagnoses. The scenes weren’t repulsive and the dialogues within the medical team were snappy and sharp. By the fourth chapter my motives became more instinctive: I had fallen in love with the leading doctor, as a “terminally ill” would do with the doctor who finally cures her. Sarcastic and even more handsome than the George Clooney of ER, Emergencies, the antihero Dr. Gregory House -who solved the unsolvable-, his bad moods and anything else were forgiven. He even said that he left Medicine to dedicate himself to jazz under the name of Hugh Laurie. Although his past as an infectologist and nephrologist in front of cameras haunted him for a while. At a concert in Buenos Aires, with the piano and saxophone waiting on stage, the voice in off He presented him as the doctor he had been and not as the musician he was there.

I’ve been under the knife quite a few times. All, due to different ailments or unusual manufacturing defects. Most, with short stays in the clinic. But enough to experience -over and over again- the same sensations. The recovery effort; sore rest; the emotion for the visits (which, as an aunt said, are like mariachis: they produce the same joy when they arrive as when they leave); the recurring doubts about what happens in the other rooms; the voracity of the first solid food several hours after anesthesia; the silence of the night that is never silence, because the nurses -with that martial spirit as typical as it is necessary-, close the doors with the same rudeness with which John Wayne did it, only he did it in the canteens of the west.

I have always stayed in hospitals longer than prescribed. The hospitable environment (a term that means “that shelters”) -live or on television- gives me an ineffable delight, with which I feel comfortable and even safe. Perhaps because I have not suffered anything tragic enough, and not even mistreatment of the staff. Of course, after an operation, I would prefer to sleep without the nurse on duty turning on the light at five in the morning, to change the sheets and ask if I’m resting. Unless, of course, it was the doctor on call who woke me up, and that doctor was Dr. House.