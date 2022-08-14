On August 14, 1945, the end of World War II began.

The documents were signed on September 2 and officially marked the end of the conflict.

On August 14, 1945, Japan accepted unconditional surrender in accordance with the conditions imposed by the main allied countries in World War II, the Soviet Union, the United States, the British Empire and China. In the opinion of many historians, this was the symbolic end of the conflict.

The Japanese surrender was announced to the world by US President Harry S. Truman. In Japan, the decision was conveyed to the population by Emperor Hirohito Michinomiya. It was the first time that an emperor addressed the nation via radio.

The formal surrender was signed on September 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, officially ending the war.

Source: latam.historyplay.tv / BBC

Other anniversaries

1901 a device built by the brothers Wilbur and Orville Wright in the USA rises to 12 meters and travels a distance of 90 meters.

Bertolt Brecht, German poet, theater director and playwright, died in 1956.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, former American basketball player, was born in 1959.

Halle Berry, American actress, was born in 1966.

1973 Sebastián Ortega, Argentine producer, is born.

Mila Kunis, an American actress of Ukrainian origin, was born in 1983.

1988 Enzo Ferrari, car builder of Italian origin, dies.

2014 Mariana Briski, Argentine actress, dies.

Cerealist’s Day is celebrated.