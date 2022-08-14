offered Cristiano Ronaldo, no of the Nerazzurri

The Portuguese wants to leave United but is not part of Inter’s plans for project and costs

OFFERED CRISTIANO RONALDO

According to Corriere dello Sport, a few weeks ago Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Jorge Mendes to both Inter and Milan. The Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United and play the Champions League but the Milanese teams have kindly declined both for different sporting projects and for an economic choice: he scares the € 24 million salary.

MAROTTA: “MARKET CLOSED? CERTAINLY THERE WILL NOT BE REVOLUTIONS”

A few minutes before the kick-off of the debut match against Lecce, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta also spoke about transfer issues: “Inter have a history to defend, ambitions are the logical consequence of his palmares. We want to win, then it is premature to risk judgments also given the open market. But our DNA is to always reach the maximum. Inzaghi’s words are understandable, he is working every day on this team and it is normal that you think so . We have the obligation to guarantee both sustainability criteria and a competitive team. There are still 15 days to go, certainly there will be no revolutions. To complete the squad we need a substitute for Ranocchia, also because it is an anomalous season. We need a competitive squad and numerous”

CASADEI, THE CHELSEA RAISES THE OFFER TO 10 MILLION

Chelsea went up to € 10 million for Inter talent Cesare Casadei. The Nerazzurri club wants 15 to get him started. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, from Tuesday the negotiation with the Blues will get underway: the goal is to reach the required amount with the bonuses or to obtain a percentage on the future resale. Also contacts with Sassuolo, which offers less but would guarantee the recompra.

AGOUMÈ NEAR LORIENT

Lucien Agoumé, owned by Inter and fresh off the loan at Brest, is close to Lorient, who would have won over other Ligue 1 clubs, including Lille.

DEFENSE: FIRST NAME AKANJI, ACERBI LOW COST

Beyond the Skriniar situation, at Inter we need to find a defender who fills the hole left by Ranocchia’s farewell. Manuel Akanji remains in pole position, also due to the contract expiring in 2023 which would favor the arrival in the Nerazzurri with limited figures. Borussia Dortmund, however, does not give up and asks for at least 20 million euros so they do not reject the idea, perhaps at the end of the market, which leads to Acerbi. Inzaghi sponsors the 34-year-old who has already coached at Lazio but would prefer other profiles in society.