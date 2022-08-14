“Now it is fashionable” – Time





Alice Ancient 11 August 2022

These days Selena Gomez is spending a few days of vacation on board a yacht sailing through the wonderful landscapes of the Amalfi Coast. She was immortalized off the coast of Positano, then she got off the boat for an inevitable tour of Capri. She has dinner in a tavern and a classic stop in one of the most popular places for Hollywood stars, where she also sang “Tu vuo ‘fa’ l’americano” and “‘O surdato’ nnammurato” together with the band that was performing. In her company there is also Andrea Iervolino, the Italian-Canadian film producer with whom she has been a steady couple for some time. During her stay, the American singer and actress touches her belly and sends a message of body positivity: “You don’t need to hold your breath to take a picture of the sea”.



Videos on this topic

In recent years, as Selena herself stated, her life has changed: less time spent online and more attention to her physical and mental wellbeing. A step that Gomez puts into practice every day, also showing it on social media. The last short video published on TikTok is a very small lesson in body positivity, because the singer showed up in costume on the boat, with a lot of “bacon” in plain sight. Holding the belly temporarily blocking the breath is a gesture that many women, especially the famous and exposed ones, perform automatically when they are in front of the camera, thanks to the cultural ‘diktat’ that “perfect” stomachs must be flat.



Videos on this topic

But Selena Gomez doesn’t fit. So she mimes another woman’s words with her mouth, in classic TikTok style. There is a voiceover inviting her to pull her belly in. But she replies like this: «I don’t throw in a c … o. True stomachs are back in fashion ». The singer, therefore, invites all her followers not to hold their breath to be portrayed at the sea, because there is no reason. She herself, wearing a floral one-piece swimsuit, touches the upper part of her belly: “to feel good, it is better to accept yourself as you are”.







