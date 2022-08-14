Nike and Billie Eilish present the new Air Force 1 Low in collaboration

After having jointly created particular reinterpretations of the Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Force 1 High silhouettes, the pop superstar Billie Eilish And Nike have unveiled in the last few hours the official images of what will be their next collaborative sneaker: we are talking specifically about two new variants of Nike Air Force 1 Low.

One of the two colors focuses on the use of light and earthy shades, while the other colorway, while remaining on soft and easily combinable shades, is more oriented towards dark green. Both have a design with quilted geometric motifs applied on a ripstop nylon upper: the final effect obtained is that of a shoe whose upper seems to be literally hand-sewn. The suede details on the heel and the insoles with the collab logo finally complete the look.

Internal insoles with co-branding graphics and tone-on-tone external soles enrich the design of the new shoe. As with previous joint works, the unpublished Nike Air Force 1 in collaboration are also made with materials vegans And recycled.

The release date of the Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 Low collection has not yet been announced, although it is assumed that the sneakers will be made available on the Billie Eilish web store, on the SNKRS app and at selected retailers in the coming weeks.