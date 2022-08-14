The time has come to start organizing the season of terror. Will you frighten and delight players or create a more eclectic Halloween party experience for your friends to enjoy? Have your players survive spooky environments, solve terrifying puzzles, or experience crushing terror in asymmetrical PvP modes…or come up with something truly new and terrifying. Use the latest gadgets to create the best Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest themed islands and your island could be featured in Discover during this year’s event!

Put aside the high-intensity combat and enjoy the fun of this time of year in Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest. Stick to the theme and follow the guidelines below. We are looking forward to seeing your creations!

Island Design Guidelines

Every year new players arrive to enjoy Fortnite: Nightmare before the storm. Attract them to your islands by creating them in a clear and intuitive way so that newcomers can sink their teeth into them!

The old scares are outdated, so don’t hesitate to use the new gadgets and mechanics added in 2022. Offer heart-stopping haunted houses with the Element Manipulator, create terrifying caves with the Level Instance Device, and cheer your friends on. visitors to sprint, slide and climb over obstacles to escape the terrible monsters and all the Creative creatures you can think of.

Be creative with the eliminations. Have your players fall prey to zombies, get lost in a maze during a storm, or meet their end in other clever ways. Game modes don’t have to be based on eliminations, but they do add tension and drama to the island!

Fill your island with terrifying energy however you like, but feel free to give your own personal take on the theme of Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest! Zombie dance parties, haunted houses and spooky corn mazes are the bomb, but you can give them a twist to bring your own vision. Offer unique content and design to increase your chances of being featured!

Challenge Criteria

Only one island per creator will be accepted.

Make sure your island matches the theme. Make sure your island follows the theme of Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest.

We seek high quality experiences. Fully functional islands that use devices correctly, have good caps set, and are polished to the last detail enhance the player experience. (And they give your island a better chance of finishing in the top spot!).

Prioritize innovation (you have to use the latest devices). Undoubtedly, never before seen designs that transcend limits are the ones that most attract our attention.

Each submission requires a short video summary. Submitted videos must show an aerial perspective of the entire island, as well as a game round.

New islands will have to be sent. Any island claiming to be featured must be a brand new creation and published during the challenge period.

You are encouraged to submit promotional trailers. Including a spectacular promotional trailer for your island is not mandatory, but it is recommended. (However, it is mandatory to submit a video abstract).



Start building now and follow @FNCreate to find out when to submit your design!