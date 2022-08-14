The answer of Nicole Kidman before the honest “declaration of love” that he made emma roberts on his Instagram account, after attending a concert by Keith Urbancaused a stir among the fans of the 31-year-old actress.

WORK DOES AFFECT YOU:

“I understand how you feel”wrote the 55-year-old Oscar winner, who has been married for 16 years to the country music star, who is currently enjoying great success with the concert tour Speed ​​of Nowwhich began on April 28 in England.

In the same vein, the actress Big Little Lies you have said that your husband fully understands the demands that he has to meet with respect to his job; many of which are scenes of a sexual nature.

Nicole Kidman reacts to Emma Roberts’ declaration of love to her husband

(Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)



“My husband is an artist, so he understands everything perfectly and doesn’t get involved. He sees the series right at the end, when they’re finished and published, and he brings a fresh perspective. He doesn’t read the scripts, so he doesn’t know what he’s going to do.” happen on the set,” Kidman told AND! News.