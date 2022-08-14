nerves on the edge, what happened on the honeymoon

Nerves on the surface during Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon: the unthinkable happened, no one would have imagined.

If 2022 saw the separation between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti – just recently, we told you about the latest twist between the two – on the other hand it saw the ‘second marriage’ between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. A little over a year after their flashback, the ‘Bennifer’ are married again.

No one would have ever imagined it, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited in marriage. Sure, the couple’s supporters knew it would happen because the singer showed the precious engagement ring, but no one ever expected the nuptials to be so immediate.

Immediately after the wedding, as per tradition, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they left for theirs honeymoon. A honeymoon that – according to what we learn – it would seem that the couple has chosen to spend in Paris! Everything seemed to be going well, but something went wrong. According to what is learned from Page Six, it seems that something has happened that has literally caused the beloved actor to lose the patient. Let’s find out what happened together.

High tension during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon: what happened

Self honeymoon by Enrico Brignano and Flora Canto is still in progress, that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has been over for quite a while. The two, as we said, after the wedding they chose to make a love escape in Paris, but it would seem that not everything went in the best way. To report the sensational indiscretion, it was Page Six, who reported moments of real tension.

Everything seemed to be perfect during their honeymoon in Paris! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in fact, toured the streets of the city like real tourists and enjoyed that magical atmosphere that only the city of love usually gives. Something, however, has disturbed their peace! Thing? The disproportionate number of paparazzi who tried to ‘steal’ and photograph some moments – even the smallest ones – of this trip! It is precisely for this reason that – according to a source to Page Six – it would seem that Ben Affleck literally lost his head against one of them. We read, in fact, that the American actor was quite out of his mind! “He’s used to paparazzi flashes, but his honeymoon was a tsunami”, we read on the site.

In short, it would seem that Ben felt the weight of popularity during his honeymoon. On the other hand, you know, the honeymoon is a moment dedicated to the couple!