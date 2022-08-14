Movies that show that after a mistake your soulmate arrives

The end of a relationship can be the light at the end of the tunnel to discover new things, at least that’s what the movies have shown us over the decades.

What happens after a breakup? Discoveries, learnings, new ways to smile, and people who are willing to hold your hand (or snuggle with you).

These movies show that after the mistake of your life comes your soul mate:

Valentine’s Day (2010)

In this film there is no story, there are at least ten that will show you love in all its stages. This star-studded comedy featuring Bradley Cooper, Jessica Alba, and Ashton Kutcher will make you laugh, watch breakups and make-ups, and realize that your soul mate has always been there.

500 days with her (2009)

The story of Summer and Tom cannot be missing from this list, it is a film that gives us a different perspective on breakups and failed romances; perhaps to enter a new ‘station’ we must first look back. “Boy meets girl. boy falls in love Girl no”, that’s how it all starts.

Destiny Games (2013)

Pat tries to recover his past and his wife, but Tiffany appears on the way to his goal. This offbeat comedy isn’t just about finding love, it’s also about finding the bright side of our lives. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence are guarantee.

The Rest (2006)

I came looking for copper and found gold, this phrase could define Rest (TheHoliday). Two women, Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, seek to take a break from failed relationships, exchange houses and rediscover new things.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

This list would not be complete without Eat Pray Love. If you haven’t seen it yet, you have to know that the mistake of your life can not only be a person, it can also be situations or your own decisions. Julia Roberts reviews those existential questions we have asked ourselves.



