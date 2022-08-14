Milan Transfer Market – Mendes offered Cristiano Ronaldo to the Rossoneri | News

Sensational market background: according to the ‘CorSport’, Jorge Mendes had offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Milan and Inter in recent months

Today’s edition of ‘Corriere dello Sport‘reports a sensational background of the market it concerns Cristiano Ronaldo and the two clubs in Milan. According to the Roman daily, the Portuguese champion represents a market opportunity as he would have the desire to play the Champions League, a competition in which Manchester United, the club in which he currently plays, will not participate.

According to ‘Corriere dello Sport‘, between the end of June and the beginning of July Jorge Mendes would have proposed the five-time Golden Ball to Milan and Inter. A possibility that evaporated immediately due to the 24 million salary that Cristiano Ronaldo received last season. Having left Italy last August and not having kept his residence in Italy, CR7 would have returned without exploiting the benefits of the Growth Decree. To pay for it, therefore, about 45 million gross would have been needed. Too many for Inter who were focused on the return, too many also for Milan who were focused on the negotiation for De Ketelaere and on the recovery of Ibrahimovic.

That money is also considered excessive by several top European clubs such as Bayern, Chelsea, Psg, Atletico and Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 38 in February, could return to his homeland and play with him Sporting Lisbon, a club that plays in the Champions League. Incredible how one of the strongest players in football history has come to such a situation. Milan, some considerations after the victory against Udinese.

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 12:36)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link