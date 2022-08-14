Mila Kunis’ kitty NFTs crashed the Ethereum network and caused $790,000 in losses

By

The NFT’ CollectionStoner Cats’ it sold out in less than 40 minutes after it was released, though it wreaked havoc on the Ethereum network and some losses. Some of the NFTs are rapidly rising in price.

The long-awaited auction of the collection of tokens non-expendable (NFT) by actress Mila Kunis, ‘Stoner Cats‘, was carried out yesterday registering a resounding success. The over 10,000 kitten NFTs quickly sold in less than 40 minutes, generating profits of over $8 million.

However, not everything was rosy for the collectible project led by the actress from Hollywood. After the release of Stoner Cats was delayed by a day due to an error in the underlying protocol layer, the event caused momentary chaos on the network blockchain of Ethereumincreasing rates, in addition to causing losses to several users.

The NFTs of Stoner Cats cause a stir

Announced earlier in the week Stoner Cats is Mila Kunis’ animated short project. This is a new series of animated kittens starring actors Ashton Kutcher, Jane Fonda, Seth McFarlane and Chris Rock, and the special participation of the creator of EthereumVitalik Buterin.

Created by the animation team of Chris Cartagena, Sarah Cole and Ash Brannon, and developed by Orchard Farm Productions Kunis, the series follows five house cats who inhale medical marijuana by accident.

But beyond its fun plot, the film project has a new distribution element: NFTs. As we discussed earlier, NFTs are scarce digital assets based on blockchain that can represent almost any digital object – a tweeta song, a work of art, a JPG file, etc. – but more importantly, that they can act as writing or property right.

In this particular project, the tokens they were used as a gateway to the series; something like a kind of subscription payment for Netflix. That is, in order to enjoy the animated series, each viewer must have an NFT. For this purpose, the team launched a total of 10,420 tokens In the net Ethereum at a price of 0.35 ETH ($805 at the time of writing)which could be minted on the official page of the project.

Kittens crash the net Ethereumagain

In an undeniable sign of growing interest in the project, the collection of more than 10,000 kittens sold out in just 35 minutes. The sale generated proceeds of $8.3 million, based on current prices. However, not all stakeholders were able to access the NFTs, as the blockchain experienced high congestion due to the large number of users.

The transaction fees of Ethereum they were fired immediately after launch. According to reported the analysis firm DefiprimeETH gas prices (transaction fees) ranged from 200 Gwei ($9.50) for a slow transaction to as high as 709 Gwei ($35) for a fast transaction.

Meanwhile, a group of buyers recorded losses of money by trying to mint NFTs but being unable to due to network collapse. Depending on the data platform Dune Analyticsthe users they lost approximately 344.6 ETH ($792,600) in fees paid to mint NFTs from Stoner Cats in transactions that never materialized.

This is not the first time that kittens have caused chaos on the internet. Ethereum. In 2017-18, when NFT technology was starting to become popular in the crypto space, the project CryptoKitties wreaked havoc on the platform amid a boom that pushed prices for those rare kitty collectibles past $100,000.

The team of Defiprime He joked about it through his Twitter account: “As usual, cats clog Ethereum“.

collectibles from Stoner Cats they go up in price

The success of Stoner Cats Not surprisingly, NFTs have become a very popular and lucrative trend this year. In addition, in this particular case, the project has the participation of acclaimed Hollywood artists and a recognized leader in the space blockchain.

Meanwhile, collectibles of the hilarious kitties that star in the animated series are rapidly rising in price on the secondary market. on the platform Open Seasome of the NFTs are being auctioned well above their initial price: a token representing the protagonist mrs. Stoner (played by Jane Fonda) sells for 320 ether, US$736,000and another of buterin character, Lord Catsingtonis being sold for 77 ETH ($175,800).

The first episode of the series Stoner Catstitled “Stoned Awakening“, is scheduled to launch tomorrow, July 29. To see it, NFT holders will need to connect their wallets Ethereum to the project website.

It should be noted that proceeds from NFT sales are being used to fund the project, with another 3,000 new collectibles expected to be released over the course of the first season.

