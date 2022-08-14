Mila Kunis birthday! We review his successful career and personal life

Mila Kunis She was born in Ukraine in 1983, she is 39 years old and is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Her role that catapulted her to fame is that of Jackie in the series That ´70 Showwhere would I meet the actor Ashton Kutcherwhom he would marry several years later.

This versatile actress has participated in films such as Friends with Benefits, Ted Y the black swan, one of his most dramatic roles. She also lent her voice to the character of meg griffin in the adult animated series Family Guycreated by director and comedian Seth MacFarlane.

Kunis’s first kiss was with Kutcher on That ’70 Show. (Source: IMBD)

Before being a famous actress, Kunis She had a difficult childhood as she and her family had to flee Ukraine when she was only seven years old. The Kunis escaped to the United States in search of a better future and upon arrival they had to get used to a new language, a different culture and took any job in order to support the family. And with the recent war raging in the European country, both Mila and Ashton decided to create a campaign to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees. Yes ok Mila Kunis is a naturalized American, she says she is proud to be Ukrainian.

The actress has always stood out for her comic or romantic films, one of the most remembered is How to survive my ex?comedy that co-starred with Kristen Bell, Jason Segel Y Russell Brand. Here she plays Rachel who works at a hotel in Hawaii and who strikes up a friendship with Peter, played by Segel. Peter recently broke up with his girlfriend of five years, Sarah, and devastated by the breakup decides to go on vacation, but it turns out that her ex is in the same hotel with her current boyfriend, a rock singer. Rachel will help him get over her ex and Peter will fall in love with her while dealing with her ex. The film had positive reviews, on Rotten Tomatoes it has a score of 83%.

Kristen Bell is the ex, Sarah, and Kunis plays Rachel, Seagel’s current interest. (Source: IMDB)

Moving away from comedy, Kunis participated in black swan beside Natalie Portman. The Darren Aronofsky-directed film earned Portman an Oscar nomination, but Kunis also shone with her portrayal of the ballerina named Lily, who was up for the role of the black swan as was Natalie’s character Nina. This suspenseful story explores obsession, trauma, and eating disorders.

Other projects followed, such as Friends with benefits with Justin Timberlake and tedcomedy film, written by MacFarlane about a stuffed animal that comes to life thanks to the wish of its owner.

Kunis opposite Mark Wahlberg and MacFarlane star in Ted. (Source: IMDB)

Beyond her acting career, Kunis’s private life has always interested the media and she has had very famous partners. He was in a nine-year relationship with the former child star Macaulay Culkin, but they ended their love in 2011. A few years later he met Ashton Kutcher again and in 2015 they got married. They are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood and already have two children together, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Kunis is currently going to participate in the spin-off of the series That ’70 Show, which will be called That ´90 Show and will reprise her role as Jackie Burkhart. This young actress will surely continue to delight us with her charming and endearing performances, and she hopefully has many more projects ahead of her.

