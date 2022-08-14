Mendes offered it to Inter and Milan but …

SENT TO LECCE – Cristiano Ronaldo in the past few weeks it has been amarket opportunities for both Inter and Milan. Let’s say between the end of June and the beginning of July when the viale della Liberazione club and the one in via Aldo Rossi received a call from Jorge Mendes, eager to test the waters and understand if there were the margins to bring the five-time Golden Ball back to Italy, on one of the two banks of the Naviglio. Inter and Milan they were two popular destinations both for the city where Cristiano would have lived and because they would have guaranteed him the possibility of playing the Champions League, the Portuguese obsession. Mendes’ attempt, however, immediately “evaporated” due to the 24 million salary that the Funchal phenomenon perceived in 2021-22 at United. Having left Italy last August and not having kept the residence with us, CR7 would have returned without exploiting the benefits of the Growth Decree. In short, a million plus a million less, it would take 45 gross to pay for it. Too many for the Milanese who were focused on Big Rom (Inter Milan) and on De Ketelaere and the recovery of Ibra (Milan). Too many also for Bayern, Chelsea, Psg, Atletico and Real, other clubs who replied “no thanks” in Mendes. Now the number 7 winks at Sporting Lisbon, where he grew up, because the Lions will play the next Champions League. For the salary, however, help from United, which rebels at the start. A couple of years ago just to hypothesize such a scenario, with Ronaldo proposed around Europe, would have been a crime of treason.