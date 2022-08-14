Meet the office where Kim Kardashian runs SKKN

businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian has posted a video on her YouTube channel showing details of the office from where she runs her successful brand SKKN By Kim, a beauty line focused on skincare.

The video begins when she enters a large warehouse with her luxurious vehicle, when she gets off she welcomes her company, which works apart from Skims, which is valued at $3.2 million dollars.

Whole place has been decorated by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, who are trusted experts. Kardashian also says that this time she had the support of Michelle Lamy from Rick Owens who was in charge of designing furniture and also helped her design everything necessary so that the offices of her companies were perfect.

these offices could be compared to his grand mansion in Hidden Hills, because it has many luxuries that do not seem to be common in a company. It could even be compared to an art gallery.

The place it has a total extension of 40,000 feet square distributed in several rooms, two kitchens, theater room, photography studio and other amenities where your customers and employees should feel very comfortable.

Kardashian’s favorite space is the theater room where she ensures that visitors can hang out. In that space, a U-shaped sofa bed designed by Rick Owens stands out.

In the waiting room is a Marilyn Monroe book that her mother, Kris Jenner, gave her after she wore the late star’s dress to this year’s Met Gala.

One of the kitchens was designed to also serve as a meeting room. It is quite spacious and has an equipped kitchen and two large bars with chairs for company personnel to sit.

Their ample space also has to do with the number of models they usually receive for photo sessions, Kardashian confesses that they wanted everyone to feel very comfortable.

