Matt Hardy believes that AEW stars will return to WWE with Triple H at the helm

Since he was named WWE’s new creative chief, Triple H It has become one of the main engines of change in the company, since its work is focused on the company’s roster and talent. With just a few weeks in charge, WWE shows have felt more “fresh”, in addition to the return of several former superstars.

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, and Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fav, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis), have been the first to return to the company shortly after being laid off by previous management. However, according to the latest information, everything seems to indicate that Triple H will continue to be very active in order to continue reinforcing the main WWE roster.

In this regard, Hunter’s recent leadership on the creative front, has led the talent to be optimistic about their situation. An optimism that has spread outside the company, even reaching All Elite Wrestling, which caused rumors to emerge about the possible return of some former WWE superstars who currently militate in the ranks of Tony Khan’s company.

Matt Hardy is one of those talents who has worked for both companies. In addition, he believes that Triple H’s new role in WWE will cause some AEW stars to end up returning to the McMahon company. These were his words during the most recent edition of his Extreme Life With Matt Hardy podcast:

“This agreement with Triple H to take over WWE it’s a game changer. Besides that, it also opens the door for many people to come back. There are a lot more people who have a better relationship with Triple H than with Vince.



Triple H has already been much more accessible to the people I’ve talked to there, based on your current experience. So it’s great. It’s a very good thing. Also I think it will make the competition in the industry healthier“.

Meanwhile, Triple H continues to shape WWE’s main roster. Some media, like fightful, point out that the company still has several names on the table for possible returns. In addition, everything seems to indicate that the next Draft will take place next month, after Clash at The Castlewhich could leave the issue of rosters closed.

