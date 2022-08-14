Matt Cardona does not know if he would return to WWE with the new regime

In words borrowed from the podcast, Wrestling Inside The Ropes Matt Cardona stated that he is currently not looking to return to WWE. However, he was open to the possibility of sitting down with the company’s new management.

“With Triple H calling everyone, supposedly, if he called me back, of course I would have a conversation. But, I don’t know if he would come back. I don’t know. I mean, of course, ‘never say never,’ but I mean, my schedule is pretty good right now, I’m making a lot of money and I’m having a lot of fun, so it’s hard to change that just by being a name on a talent roster. I did that already”.

It should be remembered that in 2020 Matt Cardona (Zasck Ryder in his time with WWE) left the company and began working on the independent circuit in the United States. He has also appeared in promotions such as All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

Over there, Matt Cardona had to vacate the promotion’s World Heavyweight Championshipdue to an injury that currently keeps him out of action and which is in the recovery and treatment phase.

