Marlon Vera destroys Dominick Cruz with a kick to the face

Despite a promising start, Dominic Cruz ended up succumbing to the patience of Marlon Vera. Of course, already his own 37 years.

Two-time Bantamweight Champion UFC He returned to the Pechanga Arena in his hometown, but ended up knocked out by the Ecuadorian in the fourth round during the main event of the ufc san diego.

With the first two rounds in the pocket, Cruz, who had already slightly tested the hitting power of ‘Chito’, faded from the third, and it was during one of his characteristic headers that he ate a powerful kick straight to the face. .

Vera, fifth in the Bantamweight ranking, reaches four consecutive victories and is within range of a starting opportunity. He came from defeating Rob Font and the former 155-pound champion, frankie edgar.

cross, print of Alliance MMA, experiences the first KO loss of his career. The also ex-monarch of the extinct WEC had previously suffered a technical knockout loss at the hands of Henry Cejudo.

find me on twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Twitter : https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/