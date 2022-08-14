Marcelo Flores’ great goal with Real Oviedo

The debut of Real Oviedo on the Second division It’s close and that’s why Marcelo Flores wants to be completely ready. The Mexican showed off with a great goal in the preseason of the Spanish team.

For this season, Flowers left the lower categories of Arsenal to try your luck on a team Spainas is he Real Oviedo. The Iberian team is looking to return to the First division of the country, after more than 20 years of absence.

Marcelo Flores’ goal in Real Oviedo’s preseason

In his social networks, he Real Oviedo boasted a tremendous goal Marcelo Flores in the preseason. The striker was characterized by converting great annotations during his time at the Arsenalto the degree of being considered for the first team with Mikel Artetaalthough he never managed to debut.

Flowers He took the ball, headed towards the area and with his right leg hung the ball in the corner. A true jewel for the Mexican, who will be fighting for a starting position, along with his compatriot, Alonso Aceves. The latter came from Mexican soccer, since he worked with the Pachuca.

Both elements will be trying their luck in the Spanish Second Division and a few days ago, the numbers that both will wear in their stage with the Real Oviedo. In the case of Marcelowill be ’11’, while aceves will have the ’17’.

The season for Real Oviedo will begin on Monday August 15 when they face Andorra, a team that belongs to Gerard Piqué. It will be a vital year for the aspirations of Marcelo Floreswho on several occasions has expressed his desire to play a Cup of the world representing the Mexican team Y Qatar 2022It is just around the corner.

