Manchester United, the fury of Cristiano Ronaldo after the knockout with Brentford. And the Portuguese offers himself to Inter …

It is an increasingly delicate situation at home Manchester United. The start of the Premier League was shocking, the Red Devils are returning from two consecutive defeats against teams fighting for safety: Brighton and Brentford. The beginning of ten Hag’s adventure on the Manchester United bench was to be forgotten, the team occupies the last place in the standings and the prospects are certainly not encouraging. The 4-0 defeat against Brentford could have the first consequences.

It is increasingly breaking up with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese player took the field from the first minute on the last day, but he was unable to score. Cr7 confirmed the suffering even in the last game: according to some English newspapers the gestures of intolerance towards his teammates did not go unnoticed, especially towards de Gea, author of a serious mistake on the occasion of the Brentford advantage. Furthermore, at the end of the match, he would have refused to greet the Manchester United fans.

According to the latest market rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo was proposed by agent Jorge Mendes to Inter. The Nerazzurri club would have closed the door to the Portuguese for both tactical and economic reasons.