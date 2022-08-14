Lucero and Mijares revealed if they would resume their relationship as JLo and Ben Affleck did

More than a decade has passed since Lucero and Manuel Mijares They got divorced. Currently the singers they have their respective couplesMichel Kuri and Pita de la Vega, however, their fans they don’t stop fantasize with the possibility of a reconciliationsince the chemistry they show on stage and their good relationship is a reality.

Although the relationship between Lucero and Mijares is good, it becomes more noticeable in the professional sphere, where the singers are carrying out their tour “Until we were done.” And it is that in the shows the artists delight their fans with interpretations of their successes, in addition to joking with aspects that they lived during their marriage. All this arouses the curiosity of fans wondering if they feel nostalgia of the relationship that brought them together at the time.

Fans fantasize about a possible reconciliation between Lucero and Mijares.

For this reason, in a recent interview for the Mexican program “Despierta América”, they questioned the famous yes, as well as Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopezthere would be the possibility of return its relationship.

“That thing about getting married again and coming back, and coming back, is no longer used. Only JLo because she is special, we are not,” Lucero replied.

Why do Lucero and Mijares get along?

In addition, in the interview they revealed that despite the good chemistry they have on stage, in the only activities in which they interact are in the professionals and those involving their children, José Manuel and Lucerito Mijares, but this does not mean that they are friends or see each other intimately as a couple. “Throughout all this time we have realized that we are doing very well singing together and that’s it. In other words, we sing and each one for his saint, and so very happy,” Lucero added.

Lucero and Mijares have a good relationship

For his part, Manuel Mijares pointed out that if they have a good relationship it is because of their children, who are the driving force behind their decision-making. “Apart from the fact that each one for their saint, we live 20 meters away and so that from the beginning was comfortable for the kids. There is nothing that you have 15 days, I have until the next fortnight and especially for the type of work we have” concluded the singer.