Love and Thunder and you’ll have a hard time believing it

Goldstein learned that he would play Hercules in the Thor: Love and Thunder cameo just two weeks earlier.

After the recent premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8much has been said among the fan community about the film.

After the success of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, director Taika Waititi and actor Chris Hemsworth reunited for the sequel to Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor’s most recent journey has garnered mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The feature film, for its part, also received a lot of praise about its cast. Among them, the return of Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman and, as expected, the debut of a new villain in the MCU in the form of Gorr the Butcher God of the renowned Christian Bale also greatly excited his fans.

The latter stemmed from the great performance of the star that fans have always praised for his wise performances (even with other MCU characters); however, the story of the Butcher God also added nuances to the main plot and, incidentally, showed a new perspective of evil in terms of the cast of antagonists -despite the differences in design that Bale’s Gorr had in relation to the one we’ve seen in the comics.

Filming so far, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed $698 million, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022. Although, of course, these figures will surely increase enough in the rest of the year.

Thor: Love And Thunder had an important cameo

In view of the good reception, it seems that Marvel Studios concentrated their efforts to achieve a great title. This implies that the franchise had to manage the tasks of the project quite well -and at the right time- to carry out the delivery. But it is likely that not all the details have been covered in advance, since Brett Goldstein revealed that he only had two weeks to prepare for his cameo as Hercules during the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder..

To put this participation into context, in case you haven’t seen the movie, one of the most memorable scenes was when Thor, Jane and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) undertake a journey to the City of Omnipotence to ask Zeus (Russell Crowe) for help. ) in order to defeat Gorr. However, they are surprised that Zeus is not what would be expected of a Greek god of such caliber. And he and Thor end up facing each other. Apparently, Thor kills Zeus, but in the first post-credits scene we can see that he not only survived, but also seeks revenge against his enemy Thor, through Hercules, his son. The sequence is quite short and shows a shot of a muscular Goldstein playing Hercules. And finally the final credits of Thor: Love and Thunder are reunited.

In this sense, Goldsteinduring an interview with The Playlist, reveals that found out he had landed the role of Hecules just two weeks before he was due to shoot his scenes, which means that he had very little time to prepare physically given the characteristics of the character. In fact, the actor explains that on the day of the shoot he had to do 400 push-ups and joked that he had the feeling that he “was about to burst” from the pressure of so much exercise. This is what Goldstein had to say:

“Yeah, when I talked to Taika, I was like, ‘You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian,’ and I was like, ‘When is this filming? It was like two weeks, and I was like, ‘I mean, I’ll do whatever I want. I can, but two weeks seems…’ I said, ‘It doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does it?’ And look, on the day, I mean, I’m doing 400 push-ups that day. I was in a fit to explode. I did my best that day, yeah.”

To compare, Hemsworth Works Out Strictly For Months Before Appearing In The MCU. In fact, Portman later confirmed as much, when he revealed that the actor had a 10-month training regimen to achieve the desired results for his character in Thor: Love and Thunder, making Golstein’s preparation time even more impressive. . It is important to mention that, although Goldstein’s appearance is very brief, Hercules could be a key player for the future in the MCU. So the actor will have to rise to the occasion…and he won’t have just two weeks to prepare, of course.

Although Hercules could be much more involved in future installments, it is also possible that the inclusion of the character was a last minute decision. And two weeks isn’t enough to get fit as a demigod, but fans agree that Golstein really pulled it off. So the next time he shows up as Hercules, he will surely look much more muscular.