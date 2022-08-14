Kris Jenner Gives Kylie Jenner an Exclusive $100,000 Purse for Her 25th Birthday

The collection of luxury bags Kylie Jenner grew up in his 25th birthday. And it is that some of his friends and relatives decided to give him new accessories so that he can add to those he already has, without a doubt the most special being the one that his mother gave him Chris Jenner worth 100 thousand dollars.

The matriarch surprised her daughter Kylie Jenner with an exclusive Hermès Birkin worth 100 thousand dollars, according to different portals. And it is that this new piece of the businesswoman would be so unique that there are only three like that in the world.

“It’s beautiful, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Kylie said excitedly as she opened the gift box and saw her new bag. A moment that she captured in a TikTok video in which she summarizes how she celebrated the fourth century of her life on a boat, surrounded by her friends and family and with fireworks included.

In this video, in which Kylie collects some of her favorite moments from her party, we can see that another of the gifts that she received were some Hermés sandals with orange sheepskin and another smaller Birkin bag.

The owner of the cosmetics brand is a lover of the French firm and in her dressing room there are more pieces of the luxurious brand. Among them several Birkin bags, which she collects and considers an investment. At least she thought so in 2018 when she made a small tour for her followers through her closet showing her bags, among which is the Himalayan Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin, the most expensive bag in the world

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.