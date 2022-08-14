Kourtney Kardashian calls herself a “wife on tour” and packs multiple PDAs in unpublished photos with Travis Barker

KOURTNEY Kardashian is now a “wife on tour” as she shared multiple PDA shots with her husband, Travis Barker.

The reality star posted unedited photos while he was with the famous drummer.

5

Kourtney, 43, took to Instagram to share the series of photos that included Travis with his arms around his wife as the couple looked deeply into each other’s eyes.

The other photos showed the famous couple holding hands backstage at a concert and another of Kourtney smiling as she looked at her man.

“Wife of the tour,” the Hulu star captioned the post, while the Blink-182 drummer replied, “Life on tour is better with you.”

Fans also reacted when one wrote: “You two are beautiful together!” and another added: “The cutest couple!”

However, some fans weren’t so happy with the shots in an online thread.

One user said: “His whole personality is Travis” and another agreed: “His whole life is Travis!”

The stars – who have been slammed numerous times for their over-the-top PDA – can’t keep their hands off each other.

Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum straddled Travis as he played drums as the two kissed in a video.

Most read in Entertainment

In the clip, Kourtney wore ripped jeans and a white blouse and sat on the lap of Travis, who was shirtless and exposed his tattoos.

The 46-year-old didn’t miss a beat as he banged sticks against plates as Kourtney kissed him.

“Practice makes perfect,” he wrote in the caption as Kourtney replied, “Time to practice with the drums.”

DRAMA OF THE BATTLE

However, they haven’t all been good vibes for Travis lately as fans have criticized him for writing a “deaf-mute” post as the duo struggle to get pregnant.

It started when Travis tweeted: “I’m impregnating the whole crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight.”

He joined Machine Gun Kelly on one of the final stops of the rocker’s Mainstream Sellout tour on Wednesday.

“Kind of deaf if his wife is struggling so hard to get pregnant,” wrote one fan in the comments section.

Another agreed, posting: “What a strange thing to say when he’s struggling to get his wife pregnant.”

A third added: “He’s so disrespectful to his wife, what the hell”, and another user got mad: “It’s so disgusting. So Ugly. So bad … “

LOOKING FOR A CHILD

Kourtney and Travis revealed they are trying to have a baby in an exciting episode of The Kardashians earlier this year.

The two visited a fertility doctor, where they deposited the samples in a cup.

During Kourtney’s confessional, she said, “Travis and I want to have a baby, so my doctor took us down this road to do IVF.”

He added: “For example, it wasn’t the most extraordinary experience.”

Kourtney, who shares three children with Scott Disick, told her mother, Kris Jenner, in the video: “Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney has gained so much weight.’

“It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through. The drugs they’re giving me put me through menopause. Literally in menopause “.

“Based on what, a drug?” Kris asked, to which Kourtney replied, “Yes.”

5

5