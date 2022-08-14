Kourtney Kardashian agrees to be a “wife on tour” as Travis Barker takes to the road

Ads

More on: kourtney kardashian Joe Francis defends “checkout” Kylie Jenner, 18, Travis Barker joins Machine Gun Kelly on tour “against doctor’s orders” Kourtney Kardashian takes sister Kim’s bath gloves for a spin Penelope Disick gives her brother Reign a “Minion Transformation

Kourtney Kardashian is settling into her latest role: “wife on tour”.

The 43-year-old mother of three joined her new husband, Travis Barker, 46, on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour, and she wasn’t shy about packing her bags on the PDA.

The couple, who said “I want it in a lavish Italian ceremony in May, kissed in a series of photos Kourtney posted on Instagram on Friday.

“Wife on tour,” he captioned the photo set, which showed her holding her boyfriend’s hand backstage.

He also shared a photo of the Blink-182 rocker testing his multitasking skills, as he sat on his lap while playing drums.

“Time for drum training,” she captioned the carousel post, in which she straddled him while wearing a pair of Givenchy jeans.

“Favorite time of day 🖤,” Barker commented, before sharing a similar video to his feed.

The couple were seen kissing backstage.Instagram/@kourtneykardash

“Practice makes perfect 🥁”, she wrote, to which Kourtney replied, “When you can’t see and you are still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The Poosh founder also posted a clip of MGK hugging his old friend during one of his last stops on the tour.

Barker put his multitasking skills to the test on Instagram / @ kourtneykardash

Barker boarded to play drums, despite major health problems following a “life-threatening” bout of pancreatitis in late June.

“Against her doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the past couple of days 🤘,” MGK, 32, wrote on Instagram.

Barker joined MGK’s tour against “Doctor’s Orders”. Instagram / @ kourtneykardash

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker then gave fans a peek at the show’s lineup, posting another photo of his newly married friend.

“* Raise your middle finger if you play LOVE RACE with us tonight *,” he captioned the shot, adding: “It looks like a middle finger.”

Ads