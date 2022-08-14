Kim Kardashian would have traveled to Australia just to break up with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their intense romance after nine months. According to the first reports, the couple ended on good terms because they realized that they were on different paths, so it was better to end all contact.

Although the couple has not made any statements about it, Various sources indicate that the differences between the famous became more evident in the last trip they made together.

And it is that we remember that three weeks ago Kim Kardashian traveled on her private jet to Australia to meet with Pete Davidson, who is recording his new tape with Orlando Bloom.

Said visit was carried out in the most private way possible since neither of them shared photographs of their meeting. In fact, it transpired that the socialite asked the staff of the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Port Douglas hotel not to take photographs and respect their privacy at all times, he said. DailyMail.

“He was only here to spend time with Pete and has no plans to leave the hotel. It’s a very discreet trip and she doesn’t want to be disturbed.”added the source.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly broke up three weeks ago

Photo: Instagram

At all times, Kim Kardashian avoided sharing content regarding her boyfriend on her social networks, which suggests that nothing turned out as expected. and since then he would have put an end to his romance.

Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up?

Age and the distance between the two were two key factors in the deterioration of their relationship. According to the source, the two discovered they had different priorities and broke up on the best of terms.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and he wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is, at any time. But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy. She needs to focus on the children”, mentioned the informant.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would have ended on the best of terms.

Photo: Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They became close since last October when the socialite was invited as a presenter to the program “Saturday Night Live”. In that broadcast, both starred in a fun sketch dressed as the characters from Aladdin, which ended with a tender kiss.

Since then they were seen together, but it was not until March of this year, when Kim Kardashian, once she signed her divorce with Kanye West, made her romance with the comedian official.

