Kim Kardashian takes a “tour” of her luxurious office

kim kardashian surprised all her fans with a tour inside her luxurious office of her newly launched skin care brand through a video she shared on YouTube titled “Welcome to my office! SKKN BY KIM Official Office Tour“.

The star of “The Kardashians” created the space that includes two glamorous rooms, two kitchens, two walls of magazines, an amphitheater and a photography studio in collaboration with decorators Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, and used Michèle Lamy of Rick Owens to design the furniture.

Your favorite place

kim kardashian He started the tour showing off his favorite office space: the amphitheater. This space was designed in almost four thousand square meters; “I wanted a welcoming area not only for when the kids come over and they can hang out and watch movies, but also if I had to show presentations or just see something on a larger scale,” he explained.

In the bedroom, Kardashian’s priority was comfort and she wanted a place where her employees and family could just “chill out.” The centerpiece of the room is a chocolate Rick Owens U-shaped bed/sofa. “I’d seen one of these Rick Owens beds like this and always loved it, so I sent Michèle a picture and said, ‘How do we do something like this for my office?'” she said.

Most used space

On the first floor, the kitchen, which the socialite says is the most used room, is open and airy with art by Vanessa Beecroft on the walls. This space is used for events, meetings, and just hanging out.

In a waiting room, the businesswoman showed her collection of books that inspire her in some way. “Whether it’s the Marilyn book my mom gave me after the Met Gala or these home furnishings books, everything I love is here,” she said.

Dubbed the “model glam room,” Kim explained that the glam room gets so many shoots “that I wanted a space where, if we’re doing content, there’s enough room for all the models and of course some SKIMS and things for tailoring and an area to relax.

the strangest object

Next door is the photo studio, which “has been a great blessing to be able to have a photo studio in my office and be so close to home,” he said.

The strangest item he has is found in the bathroom. It’s a small chair at the back of the shower where people from your team sit to ask questions, show samples, and take notes.

Your dream come true

kim kardashian boasted that he now has a showroom: “I always wanted my showroom to be half SKKN and half SKIMS, and that would be my two brands. And visually, it all blends together.”

The waiting room

In this place, he admitted that he copied one of his ideas from his mother Kris Jenner, because he decided to put magazines of her and her whole family; “Why not give people a little glimpse of who they’re dealing with when they walk into my office?” She explained

The second floor full of memories

kim kardashian showed the conference room with a wall full of her magazine covers and before leaving the room, Kardashian showed a gift that her sister Kendall gave her for Christmas and a box full of extras, etc.

Watch the video here: