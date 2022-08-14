Kim Kardashian poses in a tiny outfit from the gym and the networks go crazy

kim kardashian in the midst of the scandal over his breakup with Pete Davidson, drove his more than 300 million Instagram followers crazy with a video in which he poses with a tiny outfit from your gym.

In the pictures The 41-year-old businesswoman is seen wearing a skimpy beige bikini with knee-high boots and her long silver hair covering much of her body.

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

“gym-time”, wrote in the audiovisual set with the theme Paint in Black, original theme of The Rolling Stones, but in the version performed by Ciara.

In the video less than two minutes long the television star poses suggestively in each of the building’s devices, revealing her shapely figure.

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

In one of the shots, she can be seen taking photos of herself while smiling, moving her hair and stretching her arms. Because of the color that she chose for her attire, it gives the effect as if she is really naked.

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

As expected, Internet users reacted to the publication with dozens of mostly positive comments: “My motivation for the gym”“sexy”, “this setup is amazing”“is looking for a boyfriend Kimmy”, “interesting training routine,” they wrote. However, there were those who criticized her for wearing heeled boots in a gym.

The last public appearance of kim kardashian It happened this week at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party in the Bahamas, where she went viral on networks for a video in which she appears drinking a cold drink with which she almost drowned.

Watch here the suggestive video of Kim Kardashian: