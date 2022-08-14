Kim Kardashian admits she will undergo cosmetic procedure

Recently, the businesswoman launched her new skin care line where he took the opportunity to reveal the aesthetic procedures that had been performed on the face. Confessing that in his face he does not have as many interventions as his fans assure him, but above all his ‘haters’, who say that everything about the Kardashian sisters is a lie.

It was during his participation in Allure magazine, where it was the cover that she made a daring photo session and where she was also honest in the answers of her procedures, assuring the reporter, Danielle Pergament, that “just a little Botox” is what she has on her face to look so radiant at her age of 41, pointing to the part between her eyebrows, showing that that is where she has injected. “I have never had eyelash extensions. I have never done anything to myself. I just put on a little bit of mascara. I haven’t put fillers on my cheekbones or lips either”, commented the creator of ‘SKIMS’.

Now, the member of the billionaire clan, has revealed his true secret so that not a single wrinkle can be seen on his face and it is that he has confessed through his social networks that he undergoes another aesthetic process on a regular basis. An information that she offered in her Instagram stories where she has more than 326 million followers.

It is a laser procedure on the skin that is done with Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, which explains that it is promptly to avoid the existence of wrinkles. “Kim is here to continue her skin care journey. When we get older, we sunbathe and our skin can get blemished, so the skin can have different colors and textures”, commented the doctor who explained the procedure performed to the socialite. With the explanation, he announced that the light therapy that she did with Kim helped to eliminate age marks.

IsIt’s not the first time Kim has spoken openly about skin care., which is why she wanted to open her own facial care brand. Also, let’s remember that she suffers from psoriasiswhich is a skin condition that causes redness, silvery scales and skin irritation, so its care is much stricter.

“Working with some of the most famous dermatologists in the world has given me a great opportunity to learn from them,” Kardashian commented recently during an interview.

For now, The truth is that the businesswoman has also been very focused on changing her way of life, especially foodsomething that her partner, Pete Davidson, recently mentioned, confessing that it is one of the things that currently dislikes her the most, as he has revealed that his girlfriend is completely obsessed with weight and wants to be much skinnier day by day, which has not only bored the comedian in a certain way, but has also worried him about her health.