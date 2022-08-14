Kim and Khloé Kardashian look like twins in matching bikinis

Any event in the Kardashian family is cause for (big) celebration. And even more so if it’s a birthday (we still haven’t recovered from Stormi’s first birthday, Kylie’s daughter, and her party at Disneyland). When a designated date approaches, we are ready to receive new content from the family. On June 27, Khloé welcomed the 38-year-old, and the celebrations are not over yet.. The ‘celebrity’ had already organized a first party in which she had dressed to match her daughter in a pink Barbie-style outfit. It seems that she has taken a liking to go together with her relatives, and this time she has done it with her sister Kim of her.

We’ve been waiting for this moment ever since Kim ousted Khloé as the blonde sister of the Kardashian clan when she rocked her new blonde and on-trend bob. What we did not expect was that the platinum hair shared by both would be added a set of black string bikinis that makes them look almost identical. They actually belong to the sisters’ respective fashion labels, ‘Good American’ and ‘Skims’ – pure Kardashian style!

The images come from Khloé’s family birthday getaway, dubbed ‘Kamp KoKo’, which has provided them with an idyllic setting to pose in the middle of the ocean. The one that until now was known as the ‘blondie’ of the clan has joked in the caption of the publication in which it reads: “We’re still looking for that damn diamond”, recalling a mythical moment of the program “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in which Kim would not stop screaming after losing a $ 75,000 earring. It was in 2011, after Kris Humphries, now her ex-husband, pushed her into the water on a trip to Bora Bora and she lost the accessory at sea.

The family has traveled comfortably in the private jet of the youngest of the sisters, Kylie Jenner, baptized as ‘Kylie Air’, which they decorated with pink balloons. And she is not the only one with a luxury plane at her disposal, a few weeks ago Kim shared a tour on hers, ‘Kim Air’, with which she flew to Milan’s ‘fashion week’.

For all we know, They are also accompanied by their brother Rob and their daughter, to which we have been able to on his Instagram profile enjoying family vacations. It seems that this getaway is one hundred percent real, not like the invented trip to Disneyland Paris, in which the most authentic thing was his null handling of Photoshop. Oops.

