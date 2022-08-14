Khloe Kardashian’s former Tristan Thompson shares a rare photo of her son Prince, 5, after the boy “has not yet met” Maralee

KHLOE Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson shared a rare photo of his son Prince after he “hasn’t met” his eight-month-old son with Maralee Nichols yet.

Tristan, 31, recently welcomed a child with his ex Khloe, 38, via surrogacy.

On Saturday, the NBA striker shared a photo of five-year-old Prince in an Instagram Story post.

The photo shows the five-year-old boy standing on a wooden court holding a basketball.

Prince wears his father’s number three Chicago Bulls jersey as he smiles proudly for the photo.

Tristan titled the shot, “#Prince Practice Day,” punctuated by a crown emoji.

The Instastory then switches to a video of Prince attempting to manage the ball.

Tristan is heard asking “Let’s see your dribbling skills” as the five-year-old bounces the ball.

The father-of-four subtitles the video “Starting early” and is encouraged as he yells “Yes sir!” while he continues to record.

Tristan shares Prince with his ex Jordan Craig, 31, True, four, and a newborn son with Khloe, and Theo with Maralee Nichols, 31.

While it looks like the NBA star is making strides to support his son Prince, it would appear that he hasn’t taken the same steps as far as his son Theo is concerned.

Maralee said Tristan has not yet met the eight-month-old baby.

FATHER ABSENT

According to Us Weekly, he has “no immediate plans” to meet his son.

The source shared: “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo or started dating.

“He has no immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

The insider also revealed that the 31-year-old “hasn’t been in contact with Maralee and hasn’t sent her child support money to date.”

They added: “This has not yet been legally resolved.”

Previously, Maralee had asked Tristan to pay “$ 47,000” per month and $ 1 million in legal fees after she refused to give child support to their child.

He filed the papers in a Los Angeles court in early March: in legal papers, he claimed the Chicago Bulls player has “an income of $ 9.7 million alone.”

The model required a “monthly child support guideline of $ 47,424”.

However, in the midst of the dispute, Tristan slammed his third mom as a “gold digger”.

NEW BABY

Tristan and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed a baby via a surrogate last week.

At the moment it is not yet known what the baby’s name is.

The baby was conceived before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with his mistress Maralee with whom he fathered Theo in December.

In July, a statement from Khloe’s rep confirmed that she will have a second child through a surrogate mother.

It was later revealed that Tristan is the baby’s father and he already shares a four-year-old daughter named True with his former reality star.

The statement claimed the baby was conceived in November last year, days before Khloe and Tristan separated over her love child scandal.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep said.

Khloe and Tristan were on again, off again from 2016-2021 when the NBA confessed to cheating on Khloe once again with fitness model Maralee.

Paternity tests later confirmed that she had had a child following the one-night stand.

It wasn’t the first time Tristan has been unfaithful to Khloe: model Sydney Chase said she got engaged to him in 2020 and kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in 2019.

