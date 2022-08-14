Khloé Kardashian shows off worked curves in a black bodysuit on the beach

Khloe Kardashian was photographed in the middle of her recent birthday trip to the Caribbean along with his sister Kim, his nephews and his daughter True.

Amid the media attention she has received for the second baby she will have with tristan thompsonthe businesswoman shone on the beaches of Turks and Caicos dressed in a tight black bodysuit that highlighted her worked figure.

She showed off her skills as a model dressed in a black one-piece signed by Good American and designed with thick shoulder straps, square neckline and high cut in the waist area.

To the glamorous look, she added rectangular designer sunglasses, a pair of gold and diamond necklaces, plus large circular earrings and a fresh manicure in shades of beige.

She flaunted her defined beauty with makeup that gave her skin a porcelain effect and burgundy lipstick; Her hair was slicked back with the help of moisture.

She was photographed having fun in the sea, but also in the middle of an impromptu photo session on the shore of the beach.

Khloé traveled to the Caribbean with her daughter True, her nephews and her sister Kim almost a week ago to celebrate your 38th birthday. Since then, he has been in charge of keeping her fans updated with various photos and videos, from images inside Kylie Jenner’s private jet, to days on the beach dressed in small looks.

The celebrity He has followed in the footsteps of his older sister, kim kardashian by undergoing a healthy and exercise routine to lose weight.

According to him dailymail, Khloé has lost more than nine kilos in the last year through a strict gym routine and diet.

Kim hasn’t just been influencing Khloe about healthy lifestyles and diets.

A source told People that Kim “supported and encouraged” her sister to have a second baby through surrogacy with Tristan Thompson.

Kim followed her sister through the process based on her experience, having her two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm through a surrogacy.

“Khloé tried to get pregnant for a while [el año pasado]”, revealed the insider. “When this didn’t work, they decided to explore other options. Kim supported and encouraged Khloé to find a surrogate mother,” he added.

the star of the NBA and the millionaire businesswoman produced three embryos, one girl and two boys, which were frozen; last November they managed to implant one to the surrogate mother, which means that the new baby will arrive in August.

One month after conception, it was revealed that Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloé for the third time, this time with the fitness trainer Maralee Nichols during his birthday parties, the same dates on which Khloé confirmed that she had forgiven him for infidelity with Jordyn Woods.

While Thompson denied the cheating allegations, she confirmed on Instagram in January that she had had a baby with the trainer and publicly apologized to Kardashian for hurting and cheating on her.

The news of the new member of the family was kept secret because Khloé wanted to stay away from scandals and criticism by continuing to be close to Tristan and to avoid being mentally damaged by her decisions regarding the player.

