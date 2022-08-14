Kendall Jenner doesn’t even want to hear about a breakup

Less than two months ago, there was talk of an alleged breakup between model Kendall Jenner and NBA basketball player Devin Booker., this as a result of the fact that both decided to ignore their wedding anniversary and that several sources close to the couple have stated that they had decided to end their romance, since they did not have enough time to share as a couple. However, everything seems to indicate that Kendall has no intention of definitively separating from her boyfriend, much less talking about a breakup, and that is why she has decided to publish some photographs that confirm that she and her partner are more in love than ever.



Devin Booker

Despite the fact that Kendall Jenner usually keeps her private life away from the media spotlight, this time she has decided to publish some photos that confirm that their relationship is in one of its best moments, denying the breakup rumors that began to emerge a few weeks ago. A few days ago it was confirmed that both had enjoyed a well-deserved summer vacation in Hawaii and, recently, the model published in her Instagram stories a small video of Devin Booker throwing an ax while they both enjoyed nature in a mountainous area. On the same trip, the model took the opportunity to do some zip-lining during this romantic getaway.

A spokesperson for Kendall Jenner confirms that her relationship with Devin Booker has improved

After the romantic images of Kendall with her boyfriend were published, a source close to the model has decided to clarify that, Although it is true that they had some problems in the past, they have managed to overcome them and now they are in an excellent moment in their relationship.. “Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything, and what is for them, will be. The source also reported that their work commitments had negatively influenced the relationship, but they are working on improving communication and time as a couple. “Their work, travel schedules, and balancing their professional life with their personal life can be overwhelming at times, but their love for each other draws them to each other,” the insider added.

The couple have been dating for two years and, although it has not been easy for them, the sincerity that exists between them has been key to staying together, since “they can be real and very sincere with each other, being authentically themselves. . There’s no filter, and that’s what they like most about their relationship.”

In addition to confirming that the relationship between them is still standing, the model has also decided to spend much more time with her boyfriend since the separation rumors began, so they have been seen enjoying themselves on the beach, in the mountains and even at her great friend Lauren Rothberg’s wedding to filmmaker Michael Ratnet, which took place in Napa, California, a couple of weeks ago.