Kaley Cuoco narrates her most difficult and dark time after suffering from depression

Kaley Cuoco maybe be known for having played Penny in comedy Big Bang Theorybut is also reaping success with the character of Cassie in The Flight Attendan you . However, she has told Variety that shooting the second season of this latest series was very complicated due to the depression she suffered after her divorce with Karl Cook.

The actress and the horse rider began dating in 2016, and two years later, in 2018, they married in California. Their marriage lasted three years and would end in a lengthy divorce for bureaucratic reasons.

After this divorce, the actress has assured Woman’s Health magazine that she went through a “very dark” time, especially because she felt very alone, this led her to a depression. She tried to solve her problems by focusing on her work, but Cassie’s character was also depressed so it didn’t help the actress feel better at all.

The importance of asking for help

In the interview, he assured that the people around her did not hesitate to help her: “Within a month of starting, I had an intervention with myself in my trailer. All the producers were there. I said, ‘I need help.’ It was interesting to say it out loud and have everyone say, ‘Yes, we want to help you!’ I am a hard-working woman, and very independent, and I am usually very proud of doing everything by myself. But this time, I literally couldn’t.” So, she started going to therapy.

It also ensures that he had the help of his co-star Zosia Mamet, who ended up moving in with her. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress stated about her partner: “She basically lived with me the last few months of filming, and I think some days I wouldn’t have gone to work if it hadn’t been for her. I never thought she would depend so much on anyone. She helped me improve a lot,” she expressed.

The episode where he blows off steam

A curiosity that Kaley Cuoco tells is that in the beach scene of episode 5 of the second season, it served to let off steam: “My director Pete Chapman came the day before and was very charming. He said ‘How do you want us to record this tomorrow?’ I said ‘Can you, like, put the cameras around the beach and just start rolling?’ and for two hours I just cried. well i I screamed, I cried, I sat there, I was silent, I lay down and I got up. I mean it was amazing. Who has that opportunity? I needed it for Kaley and I needed it for Cassie and it worked all in one.”

your current partner

Kaley Cuoco looks like she’s over her divorce and now dating tom pelphreyseries actor Ozarks. The pair recently celebrated two 2022 Emmy nominations together.

Pelphrey has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Cuoco has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.