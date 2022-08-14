Johnny Depp Defends Himself Against Amber Heard – NBC4 Washington

WASHINGTON DC – Actor Johnny Depp said Tuesday that he has never “hit” a woman in his life, during the trial held in Virginia in which he faces his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of defamation.

“I have not hit a woman in my life,” said the actor during his first statement at the trial, which began on April 11 in Fairfax (Virginia, USA).

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in The Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

The actor stated that he took legal action for the “responsibility of clearing” his name and that his “goal is for the truth to be known.”

“Since none of that was true, it was my responsibility to defend myself, not only myself, but also my children,” the interpreter claimed in a weak voice, explaining that the children were constantly approached at school by other classmates as a result of the scandal. .

Dressed in a suit and tie, and with a tail in his hair, he assured that during his more than 30-year career he had never had “problems like this” and criticized the impact that Heard’s statements have had on his career.

“It’s so weird when you go from Cinderella to Quasimodo in less than a second,” said Depp, who said he didn’t “deserve” that.

Asked about his relationship with his mother, Betty Sue, the actor assured that as a child he suffered “constant physical abuse” from her, such as whipping with a belt.

During three years of legal struggle Depp, 58, and Heard, 35, have shared details about their life together and in which the actress claimed, in various ways, to have been a victim of ill-treatment.

In 2020, the actor lost a trial in London in which he accused The Sun newspaper of defamation for an article in which he described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.

The trial held in the United States is the first in which Depp and Heard face each other, since in the United Kingdom the actress participated as a witness.

In his lawsuit, filed in March 2019, Depp denied being a domestic abuser and said Heard’s allegations were an “elaborate hoax” intended to boost his public image through becoming something of a “#MeToo movement darling.” “.