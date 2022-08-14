Johnny Depp and Amber Heard together again as protagonists… but as a documentary | Present

Discovery will release the material called “Johnny vs Amber” on July 29 based on the controversial trial for defamation that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in for weeksin which the world’s spotlights and headlines were stolen.

The production focuses on the two perspectives of the artists, with detailed interviews with their lawyers, David Sherborne and Sasha Wass QC.in addition to photographs, text recordings, audio messages from the ex-partner, video sequences, among other tests.

Last June 1 a seven-member jury ruled that the “Aquaman” actress defamed her ex-husband, with an article in The Washington Post in which it was presented as a victim of abusegiving Depp 10 million dollars in compensatory damages and 5 million dollars in punitive damages, while the model was also awarded 2 million dollars in compensatory damages.

The project aims to examine the extensive evidence used throughout court proceedings that were carried out in the UK to be able to do a unique analysis of what happened behind the headlines and explore the enormous importance of the issue of domestic abuse.