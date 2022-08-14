John Lennon’s toughest letter to Paul McCartney up for auction

The Gotta Have Rock and Roll company has sold numerous pop culture relics to the highest bidder: Jack Nicholson’s ax in The glow, the breakup letter that rapper Tupac Shakur sent to his ex-partner Madonna or one of Jimi Hendrix’s guitars. But now, the last jewel of the auctions is the letter that John Lennon wrote to Paul MCCARTNEY after reading the acid statements he made to the magazine Melody Maker about the dissolution of the Beattles and the new life trajectory of Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The letter, typewritten and with a signature and postscript by hand by Lennon himself, the auction period will not close until August 19. It is estimated that the document reached a value of 40,000 dollars. Currently, the highest bid stands at $36,000.

The end of an era

The brilliant decade of the Beatles was marked, at the end of the 60s, by a long twilight of reproaches and legal fights. In one of these tug-of-wars, Paul McCartney concedes a interview to ‘Melody Maker’ in which he talks about the difficult negotiation to equitably dissolve the benefits of the band and about the new trajectory of John Lennon and Yoko Onobeing more than evident the tensions between the two former singers of the group.

Since Brian Epsteinthe ‘fifth Beatle’ and business manager, died of an overdose of sleeping pills, the band slowly disintegrated due to commercial and musical disagreements.

Interview with McCartney

when the journalist Chris Charlesworth spoke with McCartney for the magazine, highlighted the “excessive sincerity” of the singer.

In the course of the interview, Paul accuses John Lennon of being the cause of the tortuous negotiation of the company’s royalties apple corps (company of the Beatles), of refusing an equal distribution of profits, of publishing songs that are more pretentious than political and of having copied with Yoko Ono the format that he devised with Linda.

An angry pacifist

The Lennon’s reply it did not take long for it to reach the magazine, under the argument that it should be published to give the same visibility to its version. In this letter, he accuses McCartney of being the one holding back the negotiations:

“If (our lawyers) have some kind of agreement between THEM before we meet, it could be even easier. It’s up to you, as we’ve told you many times, we’ll see each other whenever you want. Just be clear! For example, ago two weeks I asked you on the phone: ‘Please, let’s meet without advisers, etc. and decide what we want’, and I especially emphasized Maclen (Lennon and McCartney’s songwriting company), which is mainly our concern, but you You denied, right?”

As for the criticism of his new songs, Lennon replies:

“You think ‘Imagine’ isn’t politics? Then you clearly didn’t understand a word of it.”

Thus, a string of reproaches are counteracting McCartney’s attack, in an acid, voracious and spiteful tone. The letter was finally published on December 4, 1971 along with the singer’s signature and a handwritten postscript:

“Even your own lawyers know you can’t ‘just sign a piece of paper’ (or don’t they tell you?!).”