Jobs with 6-figure salaries on Roblox, Dropbox and Canva

The competition to get a job in the technology sector is going to become more acute in a scenario of possible recession. Major companies in the industry are preparing for a recession by tightening control over their hiring process.

In May, Meta announced it was freezing hiring, and in July employees already anticipated job cuts, while the company is determined to crack down on underperforming employees.

Meanwhile, Google has also quietly extended its staff cuts, sources told Business Insider. Elsewhere, the startup too is facing massive layoffs.

However, not everyone has stopped hiring, as some big-name tech companies are taking advantage of this reduced job openings at competing companies.

Roblox, Reddit and Canva recently explained in different interviews to Business Insider hiring through 2022. These are the tech companies still looking for talent, plus some tips for landing a job.

Roblox

Roblox, the popular gaming platform, is currently looking for staff to More than 200 positions in areas such as engineering, design, product management and more.

“We are incredibly grateful to be in a position to continue to hire for hundreds of positions, including product and engineering, as we carefully and strategically grow our team,” he said in an interview with Business Insider Dan Sturman, CTO.

“Roblox is attracting top technical talent with our investment in innovation, strong business growth, and long-term vision to usher in the metaverse, a space we’ve been in for over 15 years.”

The company is known for paying generous 6 figure talent salaries senior. Data from 2022 shows that a vice president of social media and apps earns a base salary of 450,000 dollars (about 436,000 euros)while an engineering manager earns 425,000 (about 412,000 euros).

You can read more here about how to get an internship on Roblox or a full-time position at this link.

Reddit

Reddit, the popular social news site, advertises hundreds of roles on its website, spanning areas like engineering, design, marketingsales and more, although in United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Canada.

The company plans to continue hiring even if there is an economic downturn, it explains to Business Insider Carla McIntosh, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition.

“We currently have no plans to change any of our hiring strategies,” McIntosh said, adding that the company had increased headcount by 85% in 2021.

The firm seeks candidates with a growth mindset and those with interests beyond pure technical capabilities.

Like other well-known tech firms, Reddit pays handsomely. 2021 data shows that an engineering director earns $345,000 (334,717.27 euros) in base salary.

Analysis of the 2022 data shows that a manager senior of products on Reddit earns $230,000 (223,144.85 euros) in base salary, and an engineer senior of software machine learning wins 220,000 (213,500 euros).

You can read more about how to get a job on Reddit here.

Canvas

Canva, the Australian firm of software of design valued at 40,000 million dollars, employs approximately 2,500 employees and, as recently confirmed to Business Insiderplans to continue hiring this year despite fears of a recession.

“We are fortunate to continue to grow and welcome new talent to the team every week,” said Amy Schultz, global director of talent acquisition. “We conducted more than 600 interviews in June and have added more than 700 people to the team in 2022, with more to come.”

Schultz added that the firm has open positions in engineering, design, product management, customer service and other teams.

Analysis of 2021 data shows that Canva managers earn a base salary ranging from $105,000 to $120,000. to a manager senior of products are offered 165,000 dollars (160,082.17 euros).

Schultz confirmed that the company received 240,000 job applications in 2021 alone and 165,000 in 2020.

Applicants are expected to complete a “Canva challenge”, which is a practice that shows how you solve problems. Even if you don’t get the job offer, if you completed a Canva challenge, you’ll get Canva Pro free for 6 months to help you with your job search.

Read more about how to get a job at Canva here.

drop box

Dropbox, the cloud storage firm, was founded in 2007 by Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, and achieved unicorn status in 2018.

Dropbox is proud to be the first virtual company since the start of the pandemic, allowing staff to work from home permanently. Houston explained to the CNN in 2021 that working from an office for 40 hours a week is “a thing of the past”.

“The workplace will now be wherever work happens, and the workweek will be when work is best for each person,” he added.

The company has hundreds of job offers on their website in engineering, finance, product, marketing and design.

The 2022 data reflects that an engineering manager at Dropbox is paid $235,040, while a machine learning engineer earns $210,000..

Here you can see their job offers.