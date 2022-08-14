Jennifer Lopez, in great shape at 53: what does she eat?

JLo follows a strict diet as well as a strict workout. Here is Jennifer Lopez’s diet and what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner on a typical day.

There are people who in order to lose weight decide to follow extreme and very articulated diets, with calories staggered between the various meals and perhaps also interspersed with intermittent fasting.

Others, on the other hand, prefer to simply adjust their eating habits, opting for a varied and genuine diet combined with a healthy constant physical training.

Then, if it gets in the way, even genetics becomes bingo. This is the success of Jennifer Lopez which is the most evident example among international stars of how all this can make a difference, confirming a splendid physical shape that he boasts at the age of 53 (last July 24).

Singer, model, dancer, actress but also a successful entrepreneur and a few weeks ago also the wife of Benn Affleck, JLO it is among the world superstars with the greatest following on social networks – 220 million – able to move and influence the choices of the followers who follow it faster.

So let’s see how he eats in his daily life and what he prefers most of all.

Jennifer Lopez’s diet, favorite and forbidden foods

There Jennifer Lopez diet it develops from a program that favors no deprivation but rather the consummation of simple, wholesome and nutrient-rich foods.

As she has repeatedly stated, she loves eating fruits, vegetables and lean proteins very much, very little alcohol and caffeine and a correct hydration of up to 3 liters per day.

To quench the sense of hunger, Jennifer Lopez consumes during breaks fresh fruit and dried fruit. A confirmation of this is the recent lunch made by the diva in Capri at the restaurant of Gennaro Espositowho interviewed told about the menu organized for the occasion:

He wanted a simple salad, embellished with tomatoes from the Amalfi Coast. I was the first to prepare a risotto for her and her guests with beef heart tomato, candied lemon and squid stuffed with smoked provola. And then lots of fruit, naturally in season.

JLo never skips breakfast! In fact, despite his busy schedule, JLo always finds time to have a complete and healthy breakfast. She revealed it she was interviewed a few months ago by People, to whom she revealed that she always starts her day with one smoothie, usually with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, Greek yogurt, honey, lemon juice, and ice.

Fresh or dried fruit as snacks, while for lunch opt for salmon or the sea ​​bass with a side dish of broccoli, zucchini and peppers to eat in pinzimonio.

She literally loves seasonal salads, her favorite of the moment the one with black cabbage and low-fat cheese. made with the addition of toasted pumpkin seeds, chopped shallot and a sauce of fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

Sometimes he adds lean protein to his salad, like eggs or chicken. At dinner it’s almost the same, lean proteins and lots of vegetables sautéed with a little extra virgin olive oil or baked. Fried tends to avoid it.

The star also revealed: “I try to eat with the children around 6:30, I think it’s the perfect time to help digestion“.

But what he never gives up when he is away from home with the children, is the ice cream, always with fruit without the addition of creams or toppings so as not to give up taste but still with an eye to physical shape.