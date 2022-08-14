Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck’s birthday in a very special way

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they took this weekend a private flight to New York City for celebrate the actor’s 50th birthday Oscar winner.

The newlyweds did not travel alone, according to photos leaked by various media outlets. They are accompanied by their five children, Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, Emme and Max.

For this trip from California, JLo once again showed her style when dressing, She wore a pair of high-top sneakers, jeans in her favorite high-waisted cut, a white shirt, and her large Gucci bag. In addition to some aviator glasses and her loose hair.

JLo travels to New York to celebrate Ben Affleck’s birthday

Photo: Instagram

While, Ben Affleck opted for his classic casual style composed of black jeans, tennis shoes, a white shirt and a black jacket; Don’t forget a pair of dark glasses.

In the leaked images you can see the protagonist of “Batman” with a downcast countenance, which caused it to become a trend once again on social networks. Netizens make fun of him for his expression, as he seems the least interested in partying.

The expression on Ben Affleck’s face sparked controversy

Photo: Instagram

Once they landed in New York, a video of Ben Affleck with his daughter Seraphina and Emme Muñiz, around the hotel where they are staying, was leaked on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate a month of marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” on July 16 at an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. Through her official page, the “Marry Me” star shared the news with her millions of followers, describing the moment as one of the most beautiful in her life.

JLo and Ben Affeck marry 20 years later

Photo: Archive

After 20 years, the Bennifer wedding was possible, after in 2004 due to media harassment and immaturity, the celebrity couple canceled their engagement and made their life with other couples.

This is how Ben Affleck was captured with his daughters before his birthday celebration: