Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone a friendship to test Hollywood

In case you were wondering, the envied friendship of Jennifer Lawrence Y Emma Stone still stands. On July 31, the Instagram account of Hwa Yuan Szechuan, in New York, published a photo of the partner, what happened to him Chinese restaurant for dinner. In the photo, Lawrence wore a striped button-down shirt over a black T-shirt with jeans and a boxy crocodile-skin bag (although it may be a vegan look), and Stone opted for an all-black ensemble. Both women sported a casual vibe with their hair pulled back and minimal makeup.

“Chef Tang and the Tang family are huge fans of yours and are honored that you are fans of our restaurant and our food. Emma and Jennifer, we hope you enjoyed yourselves and come back soon!”

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have been open about their bond for many years, participating in multiple joint interviews and public outings. However, both actresses have become more low-key in recent years, as each married and welcomed their respective children. In a video interview, to W magazine, back in 2018, Lawrence and Stone opened up about the unique way they met… through a mutual “stalker” (maybe keeping a low profile is for the best?).

“We both had the same stalker. His name was John, the guy from the band. He ‘accidentally’ texted us,” Lawrence said at the time.

Stone was quick to clarify that he wasn’t “really” a stalker: “He was a guy who had a lot of people’s numbers,” he said. “He must have worked in a studio or as an assistant to an agent or something. He texted me and was like, ‘Hey Alex, make up a name. I’m late for the recording studio. Can you warm up the orchestra for me?’ ? Make sure the orchestra warms up for me.’ It was always about the orchestra. ‘Can you text me back and let me know you got it? John.”

According to Stone and Lawrence, they had been text-only friends for a year when they first agreed to meet: “We had been texting each other every day for a year, but we had never talked on the phone and we had never seen each other,” she said. Lawrence. “So, we were finally going to meet up, she sent me her address and I drove over there, on the way, I was like, ‘My God, what if it’s John from the orchestra?’ She thought as she was on her way, ‘Oh my God, what if this is John the guy from the orchestra?’

Maybe if this was Pretty Little Liars…. Who would have imagined that the strongest foundation of friendship is built by avoiding stalkers?

