VFX artists contest the workload for Marvel Studios movies: “It’s heartbreaking, we’re all tired of superheroes!”

In recent months there has been a lot of talk online about the role of visual effects within the big films of Hollywoodespecially with regard to the projects of the Marvel Studios. The more time passes, the more the fans carefully analyze every single shot in digital, often and willingly finding some errors or sequences in which the imperfections of the CGI. Thanks to Covid, which damaged the entire industry, many have the feeling that the VFX sector is too saturated, with the quality that has inevitably been negatively affected. As for Marvel Studios, there are many who argue that, despite the premise of cinematic quality, their series instead have a CGI definitely poorly maintained. In fact, there was no lack of criticism of the visual effects of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law with the release of the first trailer, oa Moon Knightwhose CGI model has never been updated.

According to the testimonies that emerged, Marvel wields a lot of power over visual effects companies and is constantly calling for changes in the middle of the process, far more than any other client in the film industry. If they are not satisfied with a job, the VFX company risks losing the contract with the company even for the next films or TV series and, consequently, the executives of the various companies try in every way to “make Marvel happy”, To the detriment of its employees. The company, in addition to not being in the least flexible with the release dates, imposing additional shots and major changes close to the releases, it would be too overwhelming with requests, to the point of asking to change entire film and series settings.

This week Gizmodo has published a lengthy in-depth study that includes a variety of testimonials from artists and technicians within the visual effects industry who have worked on multiple Marvel projects, from the films of the Phase 1 to the series not yet released, providing new information on the story. According to some artists (remained anonymous of course), sometimes the changes are made a few days before the release of a film in cinemas. As recalled by another artist, “when the first Doctor Strange came out, the effects were not completed. They were still working on it even though the film was released in the UK.”Although the film on the Supreme Sorcerer was presented on 13 October 2016 to Hong Kong and came out on October 25 in the United Kingdomthe VFX were not completed until October 28when he was released in United States.

A VFX artist expressed his distrust of the projects of the Step 5 and of Step 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 while others have disclosed that they have worked for over ten hours a day to complete the visual effects of some projects on time:

“You see the programming of the next movies and you just think… They will never stop. The workload gets excruciating at times… We are all tired and fed up with superheroes. These studios continue to feed from the same manger because the work is so abundant, and Marvel needs people, and artists need work. Where do you think these studios will go? “ “I haven’t had a day off for five weeks. And I didn’t work eight hours a day. It was over ten hours. And that’s because they ordered additional shots a month before the show’s release. We literally had scenes at the end of December for a show scheduled for the end of January. “ “[La Marvel] is the worst example of a lot of problems in the industry. It would be one thing if sometimes it doesn’t go well, and other times it doesn’t … But with Marvel, it seems like every single time is always the same thing. “

“The erratic direction of Marvel movies leads to erratic results. This is why you see incredibly successful and realistic visual effects in a scene and then, two minutes later, the effects seem erratic and hasty.. Because in many cases they are. All the VFX production houses that Marvel assumes they are capable of producing amazing work, but very few are given the opportunity to do so because of the way Marvel directs suppliers.”Is explained in the article. “At this point, Marvel uses so many visual effects in their films that all Marvel films could be considered animated films. Disney and its affiliates, including Marvel, likely account for about half of the VFX work being commissioned at this time. So if the VFX production houses want to stay in business, they have to make Marvel happy.“