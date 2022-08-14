Is Shakira planning to leave Spain amid tax fraud claims? The singer could go to Miami for a “refuge”

Shakira has consistently made headlines since her breakup with partner Gerard Pique in June 2022 and if that wasn’t enough, the Spanish R&B star has also been dealing with tax fraud disputes since July. It is reported that the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker, who is in the midst of a custody battle for her children, appears to be planning to leave Barcelona forever.

According to Page Six, sources revealed that the Colombian superstar may be leaving his personal problems behind. The 45-year-old crooner could move his base to Miami and full-time as well. Let’s not forget that Shakira faces up to eight years in prison after being accused of tax fraud by the Spanish authorities.

Is Shakira planning to leave Spain amid tax fraud claims?

According to Page Six, Shakira’s family friend and real estate agent Ana Lourdes Martinez believes that Miami is Shakira’s “refuge”. The Miami Beach singer has family and close friends she can rely on for support. In Miami, she also enjoys a very private and sumptuous waterfront villa.

Martinez, who works with Shakira Antonio’s brother in the singer’s real estate, shed light on the matter by saying, “Miami is her home,” adding, “Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and her too. grandson”. He also shared: “She has no family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona ”. It’s also been reported that Shakira’s friends are also trying to persuade the singer to move her base to South Beach, and interestingly, the skilled crooner has also expressed her desire to move to the Sunshine State. For the inexperienced, Shakira bought a house in Spain in 2012.

Shakira and Gerard Pique broke up

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their spit in June 2022, have been together since 2011. The duo shares two children: 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha. In a statement to E! News, the duo said, “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating,” adding, “For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding”.

The footballer met the pop star after appearing in the music video for her single “Waka Waka,” which was the official 2010 World Cup song. Pique was reportedly dating a 23-year-old PR student identified as Clara. Call you. She was also reportedly texting privately to other women, including Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, aka Miss BoomBum.

Singer Shakira (R) and footballer Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

The Shakira Tax Fraud Case

Shakira faces up to eight years in prison if found guilty of alleged $ 14.6 million tax fraud. The singer was charged in Spain with six counts of state fraud between 2012 and 2014, with prosecutors asking for an additional $ 23.1 million fine. It is also reported that the singer has already repaid the money she owed to the treasury, along with interest in the amount of $ 3.65 million.

