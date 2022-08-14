Iron Man Movies | Marvel Studios

With Iron Man, Marvel He managed to offer us one of the most charismatic and remembered characters to date, becoming one of the great pillars of this film saga. This was thanks to the interpretation of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, which gave him the great personality that characterizes the character so much. As you know, in soydecine.com we are big fans of the UCM, having already offered you other posts related to the marvel chronology or the Captain America movies. However, this time we want to talk to you about the iron man moviesso it must be recognized that It is a character that drives us completely crazy.

All Iron Man movies

Marvel phase 1 began with a series of films and characters, including Iron Man, whose first solo film came in 2008. But this would not be the only one. Next we want to tell you what are all the iron man movies, including those in which he appears despite not being part of his solo trilogy. To do this, once again we start from the synopsis that they offer us from the portal filmaffinity.

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man (2008) © Marvel/Disney

The billionaire arms manufacturer Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) must face his shady past after suffering an accident with one of his weapons.

Equipped with state-of-the-art armor technology, he becomes “The iron Man“, a hero who is dedicated to fighting evil around the world.

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Iron Man 2 (2010) © Marvel/Disney

The world already knows that billionaire Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is Hombre de Hierro, the masked superhero. Despite pressure from the government, the press, and the public to share his technology with the military, Tony is reluctant to reveal the secrets of the Iron Man armor because he fears that information will fall into the hands of the military. irresponsible.

With Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) Y James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) at his side, Tony forges new alliances and confronts powerful new forces.

The Avengers (2012)

Avengers (2012) © Marvel/Disney

When an unexpected enemy emerges as a major threat to global security, Nick Furydirector of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Agency (and to whom Spain gave the voice of the dubbing actor Miguel Ángel Jenner), decides to recruit a team to save the world from an almost certain disaster.

adaptation of the Marvel comic “The Avengers”the legendary group of Superheros made up of Iron-man, Hulk, Thor and Captain America among others. The first Avengers tape in the Marvel chronology.

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Iron Man 3 (2013) © Marvel/Disney

The cheeky and brilliant businessman Tony Stark/Iron Man You will face an enemy whose power knows no limits.

When Stark realizes that his enemy has destroyed his personal universe, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey will test his mettle over and over again. Cornered, Stark will have to survive on his own, relying on his wits and instincts to protect the people he loves.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) © Marvel/Disney

When Tony Stark attempts to revive a defunct program aimed at keeping the peace, things go awry and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow and HawkeyeThey will have to face the ultimate test when the fate of the planet hangs in the balance.

when the villain Ultron emerges, it will be up to The Avengers to stop their terrible planswhich together with uneasy alliances will lead to an unexpected action that will pave the way for an epic and unique adventure.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain America: Civil War (2017) © Marvel/Disney

After another international incident involving The AvengersCausing various collateral damage, political pressure mounts to establish a system that requires more responsibilities and determines when they must hire the services of the group of superheroes.

This new situation will divide The Avengers, as they try to protect the world from a terrible new villain. Third installment of the Captain America trilogy.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-man: Homecoming (2017) © Marvel/Disney

a movie of Iron Man and Spiderman together? Well yes, something like that was Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A new spider man joins the MCU. In this tape, peter parker (Tom Holland) begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero spider-man.

After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt (Marisa Tomei). Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but his daily routine is interrupted by the new Vulture villain (Michael Keaton) and, with him, the most important thing in Peter’s life will begin to be threatened.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) © Marvel/Disney

In Avengers: Infinity Warthe all mighty Thanos has awakened with the promise of destroying everything in its path, carrying the Infinity Gauntletwhich gives him incalculable power.

The only ones capable of stopping him are the Avengers and the rest of the superheroes of the galaxy, who must be willing to sacrifice everything for a greater good. Captain America and Iron-man will have to iron out their differences, Black Panther will support him with his troops from Wakanda, Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy and even Spider-Man will unite before the plans of devastation and ruin put an end to the universe. Will they be able to stop the advance of the titan of chaos?

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) © Marvel/Disney

After the devastating events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the universe is in ruins due to to Thanos’ actionsThe Mad Titan.

With the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must come together once more to try to undo their actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences… Fourth and last installment of the “Avengers” saga, from here the new Marvel series would begin in the chronology. In addition, we must remember that here we have one of the scenes of Iron Man vs. Thanos most iconic, although it is better not to go into too much detail in case you have not seen the movie!I am Iron Man!

These have been all iron man movies in order. If you follow this chronology you will be able to delve into the character in the most correct way possible. Have you seen them all?