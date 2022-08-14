In love and at peace: Ben Affleck’s golden 50

Owner of a turbulent life, which has moved between successes and failures, not only at the box office but in terms of his personal life with an almost chronic struggle against addictions, Ben Affleck turns 50 on Tuesday at a time of happiness. Consolidated as an actor and recognized as a director, the interpreter blows fifty candles on a honeymoon, recently married to Jennifer Lopez, his ex-girlfriend whom fate gave them a second chance to love each other.

Affleck rose to fame at the end of the 90s at the hands of his inseparable Matt Damon, thanks to the movie “Good Will Hunting”, which they both starred in and for which they won the Oscar for best screenplay, and since then, despite potholes and some box office failures, he is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood.

Affleck felt “suffocated, miserable and disgusting” by the media harassment in his courtship with JLo

Protagonist of resounding successes in the industry, he soon became one of the highest paid actors and also appeared on all the lists of the most attractive men in the world, although fame became unbearable for him when his relationship with Jennifer López, with whom He had coincided in two films and in one of the singer’s video clips, he became one of the targets of the paparazzi.

The interest in that relationship, according to Affleck himself, ended up affecting his career. “I no longer had control of my life. I thought he wanted certain things, but he didn’t. I lost myself I felt suffocated, miserable and gross. I never should have gone down that road or gotten caught up in all the hype,” he recounted. Years later he would recognize that that moment marked one of his many relapses into the universe of drugs that he had entered for the first time at the age of fifteen.

Two decades later, Affleck and López resumed that ill-fated courtship that this time has ended in a wedding, held last July in Las Vegas (United States), 20 years after their first courtship, which began in mid-2002 and that concluded in 2004, after having postponed a wedding that was ultimately called off.

Harshly criticized for some of his work in those years, over time he has not only received applause for his work as an actor but also for his work as a director, winning the Oscar for best film for the acclaimed film “Argo”, a few years ago. one of each.

His resume also highlights having become one of the most admired comic book heroes, getting into the skin of Batman in the movies “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), “Justice League” (2017) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021).

Among Affleck’s latest works in the cinema is the film directed by Ridley Scott “The Last Duel”, in which he shares the poster with Matt Damon, Alan Driver and Jodie Comer, and for which he is a screenwriter together with Damon himself and Nicole Holofener.

FROM BLOCK-BUSTING ACTOR TO DIRECTOR

Born on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California (United States), Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt, son of Chris Anne Boldt and Timothy Byers Affleck, grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is the older brother of also award-winning actor Casey Affleck, Oscar winner for his leading role in “Manchester by the Sea”.

Ben Affleck showed a passion for acting since he was a child, and soon began working as an actor in advertising and on television since the mid-1980s, a time in which he strengthened his friendship with Matt Damon, with whom he would rise to fame in 1997. thanks to the acclaimed film “Good Will Hunting” (1997), for which they were the screenwriters and protagonists, accompanied by Robin Williams.

For that film, Affleck became the youngest person to win the Oscar for best original screenplay and, in addition to achieving box office success, received the Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice awards, among other awards.

“Good Will Hunting” was the definitive boost for what already seemed destined to be one of the most brilliant careers in Hollywood, after having received recognition for his previous works such as ‘Kevin Smith’s Mallrats’ (1995) or ‘Chasing Amy’ (1997) on the independent circuit, especially at the Sundance Film Festival.

Box office hits such as “Armageddon” (1998), “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Pearl Harbor” (2001) and “Daredevil” (2003) arrived and, among the media, the omnipresence of Affleck for their relationship sentimental with the singer and actress Jennifer López, with whom he was engaged for the first time in 2002, although they broke up their relationship a couple of years later.

At 50, Affleck has managed to succeed as a director too

Together with López, he starred in “Gigli” (2003), a harshly criticized film that failed at the box office, and with which a bad streak began for the actor, which made him rethink his professional career, although after several failures and harsh criticism, Affeck’s career would begin to come back thanks to the actor’s performance in “Hollywoodland” (2006), for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

A year later he made his directorial debut with “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), for which he was also a screenwriter, and which starred his brother Casey, and in 2010 he directed, wrote and starred in “The Town”, chosen by the National Board of Review among the ten best films of the year.

The definitive applause of critics for Affleck came in 2012 thanks to the movie “Argo”, a film that he also directed and starred in, and which received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, which he also won. of the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for best film and best direction, a category in which, however, it was not nominated at the Oscars.

Ben won the Oscar for best screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” and best picture for “Argo”

With several resonant romances, such as the one he had long ago with Ana de Armas, Affleck was married between 2005 and 2018 with fellow actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three children. The interpreter was decisive in her recovery from the serious problems she had with addictions, a problem that he inherited from her family and that she seems to have left behind: her paternal grandfather was an alcoholic. His maternal grandmother was addicted to alcohol and barbiturates, and she committed suicide at the age of 46. One of his paternal uncles was addicted to cocaine and also committed suicide. One of his aunts was addicted to heroin. Also, both his father and his brother, Casey, were addicted to alcohol.