If Ronaldo refuses 341.997 euros a day to play in the Champions League

“Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected an Arab proposal that I would define absurd, but in truth real: 250 million net for two seasons. The Portuguese has declined: he wants to play in a team that plays in the Champions League. To try to win it and establish another of his own. countless records “. The revelation was made this afternoon by Giovanni Branchini, one of the most respected prosecutors who knows a lot, almost everything about the market. I talked with him in the ether of the “Politics in the balloon”, the program conducted by Emilio Mancuso on Gr Rai Parliamentarrived at the last seasonal appointment.

On the same topic As: “Cristiano Ronaldo wants Atletico Madrid, Simeone’s ok” Transfer market

Ten Hag waits No later than two days ago, Erik ten Hagthe new coach of the Manchester Unitedfrom Asia where he is on tour without Cristiano, absent for personal reasons, had declared: “The situation is the same as last week. I prefer to focus on the players who are here with me and are doing well. I only think about this and to improve things. I am waiting for Ronaldo to integrate him into the squad.” Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League will play, so much so that the Mirror has launched the hypothesis of an annual loan to Colchoneros and the transfer would be really sensational for the Ligabeing Atletico the historical rival of Realthe team in whose ranks Cristiano won 4 Champions League.

Watch the video From Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo, 341.997 euros per day Branchini illustrated the details of the Arab proposal: 125 million net per season for 2 seasons, that is 250 million 341.997 euros per day, or 14,241 euros per hour. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has addressed a message to United fans who have awarded it with Sir Matt Busby which best Red Devil of the yeardespite the disappointment for the last one Premier (team sixth at 35 points from City champion, worst score ever since the Premier League and, of course, goodbye Champions). Nonetheless, CR7 he scored 24 goals in 38 league and cup games, making him the third scorer in the Premier League, behind only Son Heung-min it’s at Salah (23 goals each). It is understandable why he still wants to play in the Champions League, even at the cost of giving up an endless cascade of gold. But money, you know, is not a problem for the first billionaire footballer in history, author of 823 goals between the league and national teams (including the youth teams).

Sign up for the Tuttosport League Fantasy Championship and win great prizes!