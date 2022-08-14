“I find Instagram and Twitter overwhelming”

Tom Holland took advantage of his social networks to express that these same media generate a lot of anxiety and that is why he will stay away from the Internet for a while.

Tom Holland left social media. This was communicated by the artist himself on his Instagram account through a short video and, without a doubt, he surprised all his fans. It should be noted that the British actor is one of the interpreters of the moment in the Hollywood film industry thanks to his participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man, a role that meant him starring in the highest grossing film of 2021 with the celebrated entry of the arachnid titled No Way Home which for the first time brings together the three spideys live action on the big screen.

On the other hand, the actor also participated in Unchartedthe film adaptation of the popular video game Sony in which he shared a cast with the experienced Mark Wahlberg. Furthermore, the private life of Tom Holland is of interest to thousands of people who, to cite an example, follow the alternatives in the romance that the interpreter lives with his co-star of Marvel: Zendaya.

The video Tom Holland shared with his fans

“I have decided to take a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, overwhelming. I get stuck and spiral when I read things about myself online and it is ultimately very detrimental to my state of mind. So I decided to take a step back and remove the apps.”expressed the actor in his networks, thus surprising his followers.

At the same time Tom Holland took the opportunity to promote the program Stem4 to stimulate mental health: “Stem4 is a wonderfully innovative educational program. His pioneering apps, clinical advice website, and mental health lectures all helped to help suffering young children. There are four applications that they offer. They are all completely free..

Tom Holland continued with his description of these apps: “The first is Calm Harm to help control and reduce intense emotions, such as the urge to self-harm. The second is Clear Fear, to help control and reduce anxiety symptoms. The third is Combined Minds, to help friends and family maintain a young person’s mental health, and finally the fourth is Move Mood, to increase motivation and lift bad moods “.

Beyond this decision Tom Holland to leave social networks while demonstrating your commitment to the community through the promotion of Stem4 Many wonder when the actor will return to his role as Spider-Man. Currently it is known that a new trilogy of the character is planned but without much more information about it. It’s all in the hands of Marvel Y Sony!