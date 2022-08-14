‘I didn’t want to stay alive,’ reveals former WWE wrestler after intimate video

Paigeformer wrestler WWEnow known as sarayarevealed that she thought about not being alive at the time a video and intimate photos came to light, in addition to admitting that she hit rock bottom with alcohol.

“I felt so fucking stupid and so ashamedand I was already like a goddamn drug addict at the time, and I loved drinking, and that really took me to rock bottom where I really didn’t want to be alive,” Saraya told Renee Paquette on your podcast The Sessionin The Volume.

The Englishwoman was a star of the wrestling company and stated that this moment was the most horrible of her life.

“The person I was with at the time showed me a photo on Twitter. I was like ‘Oh my God. Is that real?’ Cause at first I couldn’t believe it was true. She was 19 and she was fucking mortified. I ran out of the house. I ran. I kept running,” she said.

Paige even reported that she hid in a bush to avoid being recognized and the words of support her father gave her made her react.

“Well, what do you regret? Who cares? you had sex everybody has done it. Unfortunately, you are only in the public eye. It is what it is. You have to put up with it. It’s going to hurt a bit. People will make fun of you forever. I just want you to know that I’m still proud of you and I’m not disappointed‘ he recalled.

