Hugh Jackman joins the voice cast of Koala Man, the new Hulu animated series – Spoiler Time

Hugh Jackman (X-Men, The Greatest Showman) has joined the voice cast of koala-manthe next animated series of Hulu.

In accordance with THR, koala-man follow “Kevina middle-aged father, and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following the rules and stamping out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Although it may seem like an ordinary Australian neighborhood, the forces of evil, both cosmic and artificial, are waiting to pounce on the unsuspecting inhabitants of Dapt. In an attempt to clean up his home, and often involving his frustrated family in his adventures, the koala-man stays on alert. He will do whatever it takes to take down villains, supernatural horrors, or worse, assholes who don’t take out their trash cans on the right days.”

Jackman will give voice to BigGregwho is described as “the most beloved man in Dapto and the head of City hall who has only known success. BigGreg is the direct supervisor of Kevin and makes him feel inadequate as a provider and as a man. To add fuel to the fire, the inhabitants of Dapto constantly attribute to BigGreg the work of koala-man to save the city.

The series was created by Michael Cusackwho also gives the voice to the protagonist, Kevin/Koalamanand has justin royland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) as executive producer.

benji samit Y Dan Hernandez (Detective Pikachu, Apple’s Central Park) serve as showrunners.

At the moment, there is no release date.